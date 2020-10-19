Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 37.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $865,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.40 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

