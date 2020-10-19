Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

