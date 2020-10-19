Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 592,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4,492.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period.

MLPA opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

