Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,384 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.