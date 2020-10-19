Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,031 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $126.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.56.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.