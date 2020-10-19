Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,583 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Ensign Group worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 69,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 621.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,001.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock worth $3,795,637. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

