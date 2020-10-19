Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $8.03 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $59.17 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

