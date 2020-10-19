Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,666 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Silversage Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $323.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.92. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

