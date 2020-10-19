Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

