Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,727 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

