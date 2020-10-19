Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

