Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,921 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $21,947,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of SYF opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

