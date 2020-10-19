Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Xylem worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

