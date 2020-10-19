iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

JKH stock opened at $345.23 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.44 and a 1 year high of $348.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

