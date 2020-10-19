Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Western Union worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 128,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

