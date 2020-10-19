Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 53,470 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

