Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,152 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nuance Communications worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

NUAN stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

