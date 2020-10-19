Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,303,000 after buying an additional 428,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $104.65 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

