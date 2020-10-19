Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Equitable worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 501,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

