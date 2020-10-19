Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 214,493 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.90% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.