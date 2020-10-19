Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

