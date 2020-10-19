Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HESM. ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:HESM opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $9,662,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 116,380 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

