Citigroup Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $25.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NYSE:TEX opened at $24.43 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Terex by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Terex by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

