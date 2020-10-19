Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

