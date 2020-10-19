Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol SA has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.95.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.