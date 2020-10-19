Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Penn Virginia worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PVAC. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

