15,070 Shares in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of BPY opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

