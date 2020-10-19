Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,870 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Suzano during the first quarter worth $106,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $167,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suzano by 62.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Suzano by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Suzano has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.52. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

