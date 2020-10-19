Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 36.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 546.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,734. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.