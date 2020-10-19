Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Barclays began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

