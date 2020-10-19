Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $817.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $773.57 and its 200-day moving average is $721.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.40.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

