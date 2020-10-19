Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $235,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE H opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

