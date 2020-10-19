Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,578,653 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,578,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KGC shares. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

