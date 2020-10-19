Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of TSE opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

