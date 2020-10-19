Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.81. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,583.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $192,447. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

