Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. AXA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $148.00 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.78.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.