3,311 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

