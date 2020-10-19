3,311 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hemisphere Media Group Inc Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Hemisphere Media Group Inc Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
3,311 Shares in Paychex, Inc. Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
3,311 Shares in Paychex, Inc. Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report