Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 73.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 188,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 0.96. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

