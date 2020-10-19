Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,647 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $19,163,813. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $221.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.