Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

