Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,382 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 115.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 207,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

