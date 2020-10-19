Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,534 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.10 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

