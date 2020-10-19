20,762 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Banco Macro by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 97,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Banco Macro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Banco Macro by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMA opened at $13.54 on Monday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $906.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.70). Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMA shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

