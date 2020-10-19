Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $303,000 in Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zovio by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zovio by 131.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Zovio alerts:

In related news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of Zovio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $81,919.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of Zovio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $260,705.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of ZVO opened at $4.63 on Monday. Zovio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Zovio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zovio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.