Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,130 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in New York Times by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in New York Times by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 179,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,101,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

