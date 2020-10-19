Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,080 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $162.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.