Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 282,622 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,622 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. AJO LP increased its stake in Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 180.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 2,668,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after buying an additional 1,878,141 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $11,401,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $9,439,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -305.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,019 shares of company stock worth $3,174,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

