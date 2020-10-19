Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 85.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $20.23 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

