Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,037 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $234.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

