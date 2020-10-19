Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 5,706 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,623 shares of company stock worth $1,260,192 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.91 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $61.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

